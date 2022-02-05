Central DeWitt erases Muscatine lead behind Gilbert's 40

A two-point halftime lead for the Muscatine High School boys basketball team proved to be not enough to match the career day Central DeWitt’s Shawn Gilbert had as the Class 3A 10th-ranked Sabers put away the Muskies in the second half.

Gilbert became the 15th player in the state to reach the 40-point threshold in a game, as the 6-foot-9 senior center missed just four of his 22 shot attempts on the night and went without a miss on four free-throw attempts while grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds in the process as the Class 3A 10th-ranked Sabers beat the Muskies, 70-58, during Friday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Muscatine High School.

“We knew going into it, (Gilbert) was going to be the focal point of our defensive game plan,” Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli said. “We tried a handful of different ways to slow him down but came up short. He’s a heck of a player, he knows how to score down on the block really well and how to position his body. We didn’t have an answer for him tonight.”

Moreover, after his first miss came on a misfire from 3-point range, his second was promptly rebounded and put back for a score and foul that was converted into a 3-point play. Another of his misses was rebounded by junior Paul Kuehn and returned to Gilbert for an easy layup early in the fourth.

“We were getting the ball inside and really tightened up our defense,” Gilbert said. “(At halftime), we talked about sprinting back on defense, we were giving up too many transition points and were just trading buckets with (Muscatine).

“My teammates just dumped it down and I finished it … This win should really give us a confidence-booster.”

Despite the Central DeWitt big man’s 18 first-half points on 9 of 10 from the field, Muscatine still managed to hold a 31-29 lead as the sides went into the halftime locker room.

“We came out firing,” said Turelli. “We did a great job of following the game plan and did an excellent job of moving the ball and not forcing shots. We really emphasize getting a good team look (offensively) and did that.

“When you move the ball around and find the open man, good things happen.”

The Muskies countered Gilbert and the Sabers by shooting a blistering 9 of 13 in the second quarter, which included knocking down all three attempts from 3-point range.

Freshman Luke Wieskamp and senior Dante Lee each had five in the second frame for Muscatine (1-15, 1-13 MAC), in what was one of the cleanest games for the Muskies, who committed a season-low five turnovers.

Junior Sam Emmert ended with the Muskie team-high 16 points.

He hit four of his first five shot attempts and ended the opening half with nine.

Wieskamp ended the game with 14 and Lee 13.

Central DeWitt (12-5, 9-4 MAC) didn’t need much scoring elsewhere but got a dozen points from senior Gibson McEwen, who made two of the Sabers’ three triples, converting two of his five attempts from deep.

The Sabers shared the process of finding Gilbert down low, as four different players had three assists or more, a group led by junior Matthew Watters’ game-high five.

“We did a great job of finding (Shawn),” Central DeWitt head coach Marty Marshall said. “And then we knocked down shots when we had to and played better defensively.”

Muscatine’s lead at the intermission quickly evaporated, as Central DeWitt scored 13 unanswered to start the third.

The Muskies are on the road Tuesday for a MAC game against Bettendorf.

“This was still one of our best team performances of the season,” Turelli said. “Even though we didn’t come out on top, it can still be a step forward. We’re getting a whole lot better offensively and did a heck of a job fighting the entire time. It was exactly what we asked them.”

Central DeWitt 70, Muscatine 58

CENTRAL DEWITT (12-5, 9-4 MAC) -- Shawn Gilbert 18-22 4-4 40, Gibson McEwen 4-8 2-2 12, Gus Pickup 2-4 0-0 5, Matthew Watters 2-4 0-0 4, Brady Petersen 1-1 1-1 3, Paul Kuehn 1-2 0-0 2, Michael Schneider 1-1 0-0 2, Ryan Watters 1-2 0-0 2, Carter Drury 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 30-44 7-8 70.

MUSCATINE (1-15, 1-13 MAC) -- Sam Emmert 7-10 0-0 16, Luke Wieskamp 5-9 2-5 14, Dante Lee 5-7 2-3 13, Braden Hufford 2-7 2-2 8, Diamond Krayee 2-7 0-0 4, Miles Melendez 1-1 1-4 3, Caleb Bettis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-42 7-14 58.

CD;18;19;18;7;--;70

MUS;10;21;9;18;--;58

3-point goals -- CD 3-10 (McEwen 2-4, Pickup 1-2, Gilbert 0-1, Matthew Watters 0-2, Kuehn 0-1); MUS 7-12 (Emmert 2-3, Hufford 2-5, Wieskamp 2-3, Lee 1-1). Assists -- CD 18 (Matthew Watters 5, Pickup 5); MUS 14 (Melendez 4, Hufford 3, Emmert 3, Wieskamp 3). Rebounds -- CD 20 (Gilbert 10, McEwen 3); MUS 9 (Wieskamp 3, Hufford 2). Turnovers -- CD 8; MUS 5.Fouls -- CD 12; MUS 11. Fouled out -- none.

