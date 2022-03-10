Central DeWitt puts an offensive onslaught on Davenport Assumption 70-46

Central DeWitt's river of points eventually washed away Davenport Assumption in a 70-46 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Central DeWitt moved in front of Davenport Assumption 17-4 to begin the second quarter.
Central DeWitt fought to a 32-15 half margin at Davenport Assumption's expense.
Central DeWitt took control in the third quarter with a 49-28 advantage over Davenport Assumption.
