Central DeWitt survives taut tilt with Davenport West 52-49

Central DeWitt found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport West 52-49 on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for Davenport West, who began with a 9-5 edge over Central DeWitt through the end of the first quarter.

Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage 22-18 at intermission over Central DeWitt.

The Sabers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 34-27 in the last stanza.

