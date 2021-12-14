Central DeWitt survives taut tilt with Davenport West 52-49

Central DeWitt found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport West 52-49 on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 7, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport West took on Davenport Assumption on December 7 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Davenport West, who began with a 9-5 edge over Central DeWitt through the end of the first quarter.
Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage 22-18 at intermission over Central DeWitt.
The Sabers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 34-27 in the last stanza.
