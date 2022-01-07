Central DeWitt's convoy passes Clinton 64-49

Central DeWitt notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Clinton 64-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 7.

The Sabers moved in front of the River Kings 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabers kept a 33-27 halftime margin at the River Kings' expense.

