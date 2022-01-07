Central DeWitt's convoy passes Clinton 64-49

Central DeWitt notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Clinton 64-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 7.
The Sabers moved in front of the River Kings 15-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Sabers kept a 33-27 halftime margin at the River Kings' expense.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.