Chicago Brother Rice tacks win on Rock Island 79-55

Chicago Brother Rice's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 79-55 win over Rock Island in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

The first quarter gave Chicago Brother Rice a 34-20 lead over Rock Island.

The Rocks battled back to make it 34-21 at halftime.

Chicago Brother Rice jumped to a 58-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 21-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.