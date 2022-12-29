 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Brother Rice tacks win on Rock Island 79-55

Chicago Brother Rice's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 79-55 win over Rock Island in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

The first quarter gave Chicago Brother Rice a 34-20 lead over Rock Island.

The Rocks battled back to make it 34-21 at halftime.

Chicago Brother Rice jumped to a 58-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 21-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

