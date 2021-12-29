 Skip to main content
Chicago North Lawndale pockets narrow victory over Rock Island 56-49
Chicago North Lawndale pockets narrow victory over Rock Island 56-49

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago North Lawndale wore a victory shine after clipping Rock Island 56-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Chicago North Lawndale made the first move by forging a 12-10 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

The Phoenix's offense jumped to a 28-20 lead over the Rocks at the half.

Chicago North Lawndale's dominance showed as it carried a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

