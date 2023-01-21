Chicago Simeon ekes out victory against Moline 67-66

Chicago Simeon could finally catch its breath after a close call against Moline in a 67-66 victory at Chicago Simeon Academy on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Chicago Simeon moved in front of Moline 16-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines registered a 38-30 advantage at halftime over the Maroons.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Moline got within 55-48.

The Maroons closed the lead with an 18-12 margin in the final quarter.

