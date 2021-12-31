Christiansen's presence provides boost for Muskies

While the Muscatine High School boys basketball team has found wins hard to come by through the first six games of the season, just being able to play on the team was a big victory for Conner Christiansen.

The 6-foot senior forward was able to make his way back to prep sports, but not before a scary injury during the football season left him with more worries than just his athletic future.

Coincidentally, with other players dealing with relatively minor injuries that have nonetheless forced them to miss time, Christiansen has been one of the Muskies' most durable players thus far this season.

Christiansen has made three starts for the Muskie hoops team and is one of six Muskies to see the court in all six games this season.

"It feels good to get back to my old routine," Christiansen said. "I was thrown out of the loop (with the injury), but it's great to be back competing."

Christiansen suffered a level 5 ruptured spleen — which required its removal along with his appendix and having blood drained from his abdomen — during the football season playing safety for the Muskies in a game against Bettendorf on Sept. 10 that ended his final season at MHS on the gridiron.