Christiansen's presence provides boost for Muskies

While the Muscatine High School boys basketball team has found wins hard to come by through the first six games of the season, just being able to play on the team was a big victory for Conner Christiansen.
The 6-foot senior forward was able to make his way back to prep sports, but not before a scary injury during the football season left him with more worries than just his athletic future.
Coincidentally, with other players dealing with relatively minor injuries that have nonetheless forced them to miss time, Christiansen has been one of the Muskies' most durable players thus far this season.
Christiansen has made three starts for the Muskie hoops team and is one of six Muskies to see the court in all six games this season.
"It feels good to get back to my old routine," Christiansen said. "I was thrown out of the loop (with the injury), but it's great to be back competing."
Christiansen suffered a level 5 ruptured spleen — which required its removal along with his appendix and having blood drained from his abdomen — during the football season playing safety for the Muskies in a game against Bettendorf on Sept. 10 that ended his final season at MHS on the gridiron.
"It happened on like the 15th play of the game," he said. "I remember it like it was yesterday. ... I sat on the bench until halftime and had the Bettendorf training staff there, and that's when they came to the conclusion that I needed to go to the hospital."
Though a problem was apparent, the extent of the injury wasn't known until a CT scan was performed at the hospital.
For Christiansen, there was a mental toll that went along with the physical one.
"The scariest part was just laying in bed at night by myself," the senior said. "I couldn't sleep because of the pain. And just laying there thinking about it, it really got in my head. But I just tried to stay positive and make it to the next day so hopefully things were a little better."
The doctors told him his body would need to adjust and to be careful with any illnesses — no small feat in the age of COVID-19 — but that he otherwise should expect to make a full recovery.
Flash forward to the present and he's one of the Muskies' most physical players.
Though his stats for the basketball team are modest with season totals of three points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals, Christiansen has filled a huge need for for first-year head coach Luke Turelli and the Muskies as they try to navigate out of an 0-6 hole to start the season.
"He does what he's asked," said Turelli. "He knows his role, he does a good job within that. He's undersized for where we have to play him, but he works as hard as anybody and understands what he needs to do."
Since the beginning of the season, the Muskies have seen some positive progress as the likes of Paul Henry and Diamond Krayee have had bursts of stellar play, but they've each missed time. And Muscatine also has freshman Luke Wieskamp, who continues to be more assertive on both sides of the court as the Muskies take their lead from the senior duo of Braden Hufford and Dante Lee.
Lee, Hufford and Wieskamp are all averaging about 10 points a game for the Muskies.
However, Christiansen's mere presence on the team is a morale booster.
"Having Conner back is great," Turelli said. "Being a part of the football staff as well, I knew how bad it was at the time."
And the senior has appreciated all the support.
"It's meant a lot," said Christiansen, who plans on attending Muscatine Community College next school year with the intention to transfer to the University of Iowa at some point. "I needed all of those people who reached out. They know who they are and know they mean a lot.
"If it wasn't for the team around me, I would have never made it through."
While Muscatine hopes for success in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, Christiansen has already climbed a mountain just to be part of it.