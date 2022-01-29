 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep explodes on Savanna West Carroll 79-20
Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Savanna West Carroll's defense for a 79-20 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 22 , Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared up on Winfield-Mt Union in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

