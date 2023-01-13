Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep tops Lisbon 62-48

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep had its hands full but finally brushed off Lisbon 62-48 at Lisbon High on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Lisbon and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep played in a 80-42 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
