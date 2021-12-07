Close Encounter: Port Byron Riverdale nips Monmouth-Roseville 59-58

A sigh of relief filled the air in Port Byron Riverdale's locker room after Tuesday's 59-58 win against Monmouth-Roseville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Rams darted in front of the Titans 20-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams opened a small 39-30 gap over the Titans at the intermission.

Monmouth-Roseville turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Port Byron Riverdale put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.