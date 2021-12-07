 Skip to main content
Close Encounter: Port Byron Riverdale nips Monmouth-Roseville 59-58
Close Encounter: Port Byron Riverdale nips Monmouth-Roseville 59-58

A sigh of relief filled the air in Port Byron Riverdale's locker room after Tuesday's 59-58 win against Monmouth-Roseville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Rams darted in front of the Titans 20-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams opened a small 39-30 gap over the Titans at the intermission.

Monmouth-Roseville turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Port Byron Riverdale put the game on ice.

