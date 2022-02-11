Close Encounter: Quincy nips Rock Island 49-47

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Quincy to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Rock Island 49-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

Quincy opened with a 14-8 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense moved to a 24-16 lead over the Rocks at the half.

The Blue Devils' leverage showed as they carried a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Quincy blunted Rock Island's dreams of a rally by mirroring its final period points total.

