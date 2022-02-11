Close Encounter: Quincy nips Rock Island 49-47

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Quincy to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Rock Island 49-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.
Quincy opened with a 14-8 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense moved to a 24-16 lead over the Rocks at the half.
The Blue Devils' leverage showed as they carried a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Quincy blunted Rock Island's dreams of a rally by mirroring its final period points total.
In recent action on February 4, Quincy faced off against Moline and Rock Island took on Green Bay Ashwaubenon on February 5 at Green Bay Ashwaubenon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.