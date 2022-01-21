Close Encounter: Wellman Mid-Prairie nips Camanche 51-46

A sigh of relief filled the air in Wellman Mid-Prairie's locker room after Friday's 51-46 win against Camanche in Iowa boys basketball action on January 21.

The Golden Hawks' shooting moved to a 29-20 lead over the Storm at halftime.

The Storm rallied in the final quarter, but the Golden Hawks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

