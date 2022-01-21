 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close Encounter: Wellman Mid-Prairie nips Camanche 51-46
0 Comments

Close Encounter: Wellman Mid-Prairie nips Camanche 51-46

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Wellman Mid-Prairie's locker room after Friday's 51-46 win against Camanche in Iowa boys basketball action on January 21.

The Golden Hawks' shooting moved to a 29-20 lead over the Storm at halftime.

The Storm rallied in the final quarter, but the Golden Hawks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on January 11, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Durant and Camanche took on Wilton on January 15 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News