Comeback kids: East Moline United Township finds a way to beat Davenport West 72-55

East Moline United Township overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 72-55 win against Davenport West during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Davenport West, as it began with an 18-16 edge over East Moline United Township through the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

East Moline United Township darted over Davenport West 51-42 heading to the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-13 fourth quarter, too.

In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on December 9 at East Moline United Township High School. Click here for a recap

