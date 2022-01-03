Comets control L-M in lopsided home win

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty High School boys basketball team shot out of the holiday break to the tune of a 55-31 win over non-conference opponent Louisa-Muscatine.
The home Comets were led to victory by senior Caleb Wulf, who led all scorers with 13 points. The senior also matched Louisa-Muscatine's Christopher Day for the game-high in rebounds with six.
West Liberty, which plays in the River Valley Conference's South Division, has notched a pair of wins from opponents out of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference, with a 70-42 victory over Columbus on Dec. 18 and now a lopsided win over the Falcons.
The visiting Falcons made a run in the second quarter, winning the frame 15-7, but it was otherwise all Comets at West Liberty High School on Monday night.
Six of Wulf's points came in the third quarter, and all of those came as the direct result of a L-M turnover, which the Comets forced 26 of while only committing nine. Overall, the senior guard shot 5 of 12 from the field as the Comets went 23 of 57 as a team.
"This win feels really good, especially because we went into the break after losing to Cascade, where we didn't shoot the ball exceptionally well or play great defense," said Wulf. "So it was good to come out and get this one.
"In the second half, we felt pretty good. We came out and were able to get our starters back in, and we didn't feel like we were in as much foul trouble. That's what happened in the second quarter, really, we just got in foul trouble and got ourselves in trouble. That put some guys in positions they were comfortable being in. But we came out focused after halftime."
Ty Jones added a dozen for West Liberty.
Jones was cold to start, missing all five of his first-quarter shots, even as the Comets held a 13-4 lead after eight minutes of play. The junior made his first shot of the second quarter, however, and went on to be the game's second-highest scorer.
"I feel pretty good about (the win)," West Liberty head coach James Laughlin said. "They played a lot of box-and-one (against Wulf), we haven't seen that yet this season, but we handled it well and some other kids stepped up.
"I was pleased by holding them to 18 points at halftime, I think we could have turned some more defense into more offense. We got better and found a way to get the win."
West Liberty (2-7) also saw sophomore Jayce McHugh reach double figures with 10 points, which was equal to the L-M high mark, set by sophomore Dawson Downing, who was 4 of 7 from the field. Xander Bieri added nine for the Falcons.
As a team, Louisa-Muscatine (0-8) finished 13-33 from the floor.
The Falcons struggled with the West Liberty half-court trap defense, save for the big second quarter in which L-M was able to flip the momentum and go into halftime down just one at 20-19.
"Our defense was big tonight, we all showed up to rebound," Jones said. "It felt amazing to only be up one at half to kind of lay it on them the rest of the time."
But the Comets flipped things right back around after halftime and put things further out of reach by out-scoring Louisa-Muscatine 18-6 in the fourth.
"At the beginning of the (holiday break), it was a struggle for us," said Louisa-Muscatine head coach Cory Quail. "There was a point in time when we only had three kids able to play. So, it's just been about trying to improve everyday ... We had some moments where we were wonderful, but overall, we just need to keep learning and working on getting better."
It was the third win for West Liberty in the last four chances between the non-conference sides. The Falcons took a 51-41 final nearly a year ago to the day.
Prior to that, the teams stacked up wins against one another, with L-M winning four straight, starting in the 2014-15 season through the 2017-18 campaign. Before that, the Comets took five straight in the matchup.
Both teams play again on Tuesday within their respective conferences. Louisa-Muscatine is on the road again, this time for SEISC North opponent Mediapolis while West Liberty visits West Branch for a RVC South affair with the Bears.
West Liberty 55, Louisa-Muscatine 31
LOUISA-MUSCATINE (0-8) -- Dawson Downing 4-7 1-1 10, Xander Bieri 4-5 1-3 9, Jesse Reinier 2-9 0-0 5, Christopher Day 2-3 0-0 4, Dru Raisbeck 1-5 1-2 3, Dominic Solis 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 13-33 3-6 31.
WEST LIBERTY (2-7) -- Caleb Wulf 5-12 3-4 13, Ty Jones 5-16 1-2 12, Jayce McHugh 5-9 0-0 10, Diego Hernandez 3-6 0-0 7, Seth Axsom 2-5 0-0 6, Ryan Noble 1-2 0-0 3, Caden Laughlin 1-3 0-0 2, Connor Melick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 4-6 55.
LM;4;15;6;6;--;31
WL;13;7;17;18;--;55
3-point goals -- LM 2-16 (Downing 1-3, Reinier 1-6, Solis 0-4, Day 0-1, Raisbeck 0-2); WL 5-17 (Axsom 2-5, Jones 1-4, Noble 1-2, Hernandez 1-1, Wulf 0-2, McHugh 0-1, Melick 0-1, Laughlin 0-1). Assists -- LM 6 (Raisbeck 2); WL 16 (Laughlin 4). Rebounds -- LM 25 (Day 6); WL 22 (Wulf 6). Turnovers -- LM 26; WL 9. Fouls -- LM 8; WL 13. Fouled out -- none.