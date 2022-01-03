Comets control L-M in lopsided home win

As a team, Louisa-Muscatine (0-8) finished 13-33 from the floor.

The Falcons struggled with the West Liberty half-court trap defense, save for the big second quarter in which L-M was able to flip the momentum and go into halftime down just one at 20-19.

"Our defense was big tonight, we all showed up to rebound," Jones said. "It felt amazing to only be up one at half to kind of lay it on them the rest of the time."

But the Comets flipped things right back around after halftime and put things further out of reach by out-scoring Louisa-Muscatine 18-6 in the fourth.

"At the beginning of the (holiday break), it was a struggle for us," said Louisa-Muscatine head coach Cory Quail. "There was a point in time when we only had three kids able to play. So, it's just been about trying to improve everyday ... We had some moments where we were wonderful, but overall, we just need to keep learning and working on getting better."

It was the third win for West Liberty in the last four chances between the non-conference sides. The Falcons took a 51-41 final nearly a year ago to the day.