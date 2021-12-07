Complete command: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thwarts all counters to defeat Eldridge North Scott 71-43

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't tinker around with Eldridge North Scott. A 71-43 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa boys basketball on December 7.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley made the first move by forging a 16-5 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense took charge to a 37-15 lead over the Lancers at the half.

The Spartans' domination showed as they carried a 61-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.