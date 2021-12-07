Complete command: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thwarts all counters to defeat Eldridge North Scott 71-43

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't tinker around with Eldridge North Scott. A 71-43 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa boys basketball on December 7.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley made the first move by forging a 16-5 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense took charge to a 37-15 lead over the Lancers at the half.
The Spartans' domination showed as they carried a 61-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
