Complete command: Davenport West dominates Clinton in convincing showing 93-51

Davenport West's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 93-51 win over Clinton during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time Clinton and Davenport West played in a 69-64 game on February 15, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Clinton faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport West took on Bettendorf on January 13 at Davenport West High School. For results, click here.
