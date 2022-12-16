Complete command: Sterling dominates East Moline United Township in convincing showing 84-64

Sterling earned a convincing 84-64 win over East Moline United Township during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Sterling and East Moline United Township faced off on February 4, 2022 at Sterling High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Sterling faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on December 9 at East Moline United Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.