Convincing fashion: Davenport West handles Muscatine 72-40

Davenport West's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Muscatine during a 72-40 blowout in Iowa boys basketball action on December 10.

The first quarter gave the Falcons a 13-7 lead over the Muskies.

Davenport West fought to a 33-12 intermission margin at Muscatine's expense.

The Falcons took control in the third quarter with a 47-30 advantage over the Muskies.

