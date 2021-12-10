Convincing fashion: Davenport West handles Muscatine 72-40

Davenport West's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Muscatine during a 72-40 blowout in Iowa boys basketball action on December 10.
The first quarter gave the Falcons a 13-7 lead over the Muskies.
Davenport West fought to a 33-12 intermission margin at Muscatine's expense.
The Falcons took control in the third quarter with a 47-30 advantage over the Muskies.
In recent action on December 4, Muscatine faced off against Iowa City and Davenport West took on Iowa City West on November 30 at Iowa City West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.