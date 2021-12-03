Convincing fashion: Durant handles West Liberty 59-39

Durant left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off West Liberty 59-39 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 3.
The Comets got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-15 margin over the Wildcats at half.
The Comets enjoyed a 29-28 lead over the Wildcats to start the fourth quarter.
