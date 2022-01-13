Convincing fashion: Eldridge North Scott handles Davenport West 68-47

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Eldridge North Scott turned out the lights on Davenport West 68-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.
The Lancers made the first move by forging a 9-6 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
The Lancers' offense jumped to a 24-20 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.
In recent action on January 7, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Muscatine and Davenport West took on Davenport North on January 7 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.