Convincing fashion: Eldridge North Scott handles Davenport West 68-47
Convincing fashion: Eldridge North Scott handles Davenport West 68-47

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Eldridge North Scott turned out the lights on Davenport West 68-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.

The Lancers made the first move by forging a 9-6 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense jumped to a 24-20 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

In recent action on January 7, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Muscatine and Davenport West took on Davenport North on January 7 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.

