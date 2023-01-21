 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convincing fashion: Fulton handles Port Byron Riverdale 76-51

Fulton's river of points eventually washed away Port Byron Riverdale in a 76-51 cavalcade in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.

The first quarter gave Fulton a 17-10 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

The Steamers' offense pulled in front for a 43-25 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Port Byron Riverdale showed its spirit while rallying to within 56-40 in the third quarter.

The Steamers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-11 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Fulton squared off with January 22, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Fulton faced off against Rockford Christian and Port Byron Riverdale took on Erie-Prophetstown on January 13 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For results, click here.

