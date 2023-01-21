Convincing fashion: Fulton handles Port Byron Riverdale 76-51

Fulton's river of points eventually washed away Port Byron Riverdale in a 76-51 cavalcade in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.

The first quarter gave Fulton a 17-10 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

The Steamers' offense pulled in front for a 43-25 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Port Byron Riverdale showed its spirit while rallying to within 56-40 in the third quarter.

The Steamers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-11 advantage in the frame.

