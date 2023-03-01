Taylor Ridge Rockridge showed it had the juice to douse Rock Falls in a points barrage during a 66-46 win in Illinois boys basketball on March 1.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sherrard. For results, click here.

