Cuba North Fulton Coop dismantles Galva 60-38

Cuba North Fulton Coop's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Galva 60-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Cuba North Fulton Coop and Galva faced off on December 3, 2021 at Galva High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.