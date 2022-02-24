Davenport Assumption collects skin-tight win against Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46

A tight-knit tilt turned in Davenport Assumption's direction just enough to squeeze past Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 24.
Epworth Western Dubuque authored a promising start, taking advantage of Davenport Assumption 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Knights' offense darted to a 28-19 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.
Davenport Assumption's edge showed as it carried a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Knights put the game on ice.
