 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport Assumption collects skin-tight win against Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Davenport Assumption's direction just enough to squeeze past Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 24.

Epworth Western Dubuque authored a promising start, taking advantage of Davenport Assumption 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights' offense darted to a 28-19 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption's edge showed as it carried a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Knights put the game on ice.

Recently on February 17 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News