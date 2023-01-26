Davenport Assumption ends the party for Bellevue Marquette Catholic 56-43

Davenport Assumption put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Bellevue Marquette Catholic in a 56-43 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 26.
In recent action on January 20, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Bellevue Marquette Catholic took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 20 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. For results, click here.
