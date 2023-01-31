Davenport Assumption handles stress test to best Muscatine 66-58

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport Assumption nosed past Muscatine 66-58 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Muscatine played in a 65-54 game on December 14, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

