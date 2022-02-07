Davenport Assumption overcomes Davenport North in competitive affair 52-44

Davenport Assumption wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 52-44 victory over Davenport North in Iowa boys basketball on February 7.

The Knights' shooting moved to a 26-23 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The Knights' influence showed as they carried a 37-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats rallied in the final quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

