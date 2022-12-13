Davenport Assumption passes stress test against Clinton 58-47

Davenport Assumption trucked Clinton on the road to a 58-47 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Clinton played in a 76-58 game on February 17, 2022.
