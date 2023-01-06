Davenport Assumption pushes over Bettendorf 56-43

Davenport Assumption trucked Bettendorf on the road to a 56-43 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 6.

Davenport Assumption moved in front of Bettendorf 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights' shooting darted in front for a 24-17 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Davenport Assumption jumped to a 36-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-19 points differential.

