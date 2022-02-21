Davenport Assumption puts an offensive performance on Maquoketa 66-41

Davenport Assumption's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 66-41 win over Maquoketa in Iowa boys basketball action on February 21.

The Knights opened with a 16-7 advantage over the Cardinals through the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption's offense roared to a 34-11 lead over Maquoketa at the intermission.

The Knights' upper-hand showed as they carried a 58-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

