Davenport Assumption puts an offensive performance on Maquoketa 66-41

Davenport Assumption's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 66-41 win over Maquoketa in Iowa boys basketball action on February 21.

The Knights opened with a 16-7 advantage over the Cardinals through the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption's offense roared to a 34-11 lead over Maquoketa at the intermission.

The Knights' upper-hand showed as they carried a 58-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 15 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Bettendorf in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

