Davenport Assumption rides the rough off Central DeWitt 51-38

Riding a wave of production, Davenport Assumption surfed over Central DeWitt 51-38 on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption faced off on March 10, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport West on January 3 at Davenport Assumption High School. For results, click here.
