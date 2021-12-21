Davenport Assumption smashes through Eldridge North Scott 62-39

Davenport Assumption earned a convincing 62-39 win over Eldridge North Scott in Iowa boys basketball on December 21.
The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 16-11 lead over Eldridge North Scott.
The Knights' offense moved to a 32-19 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.
The Knights' edge showed as they carried a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 14, Davenport Assumption faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Clinton on December 14 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
