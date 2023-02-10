It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Davenport Assumption wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-43 over Bettendorf for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 10.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf squared off with February 15, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For results, click here.

