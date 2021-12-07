Davenport Assumption sprints past Davenport West 77-62

Davenport Assumption notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Davenport West 77-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 7.
The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 11-10 lead over Davenport West.
Davenport Assumption fought to a 38-25 half margin at Davenport West's expense.
Davenport Assumption moved ahead of Davenport West 58-47 as the fourth quarter started.
