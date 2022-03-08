 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Assumption survives overtime to fend off Humboldt 69-65

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Davenport Assumption could edge Humboldt 69-65 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Wildcats showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-13 advantage over the Knights as the first quarter ended.

Humboldt came from behind to grab the advantage 35-27 at intermission over Davenport Assumption.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 49-37 lead over the Knights to start the fourth quarter.

Recently on March 1 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Dubuque Wahlert in a basketball game .

