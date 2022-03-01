Davenport Assumption takes a toll on Dubuque Wahlert 58-47

Davenport Assumption dumped Dubuque Wahlert 58-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 1.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.
Davenport Assumption's offense jumped to a 30-19 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at the intermission.
