Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Davenport Assumption finally eked out a 58-56 verdict over Central DeWitt in Iowa boys basketball action on February 14.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption squared off with March 10, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 10, Davenport Assumption faced off against Bettendorf . Click here for a recap. Central DeWitt took on Davenport North on February 7 at Central DeWitt High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.