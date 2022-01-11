Davenport Assumption's convoy passes Bettendorf 51-40

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport Assumption spurred past Bettendorf 51-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 11.
Davenport Assumption jumped in front of Bettendorf 9-3 to begin the second quarter.
A half tie at 25-25 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf locked in a 35-35 stalemate.
