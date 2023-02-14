Davenport Central swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Muscatine 83-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Davenport Central and Muscatine faced off on February 17, 2022 at Muscatine High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Muscatine faced off against Central DeWitt . For results, click here. Davenport Central took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on February 7 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.

