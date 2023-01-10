Davenport Central edges Muscatine in tough test 59-50

Mighty close, mighty fine, Davenport Central wore a victory shine after clipping Muscatine 59-50 at Davenport Central High on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Davenport Central and Muscatine squared off with February 17, 2022 at Muscatine High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Davenport Central faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine took on Eldridge North Scott on January 3 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.
