Davenport Central gallops past Bettendorf 55-45

Davenport Central dumped Bettendorf 55-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.
The first quarter gave Davenport Central a 14-8 lead over Bettendorf.
The Blue Devils fought to a 30-18 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
Davenport Central jumped to a 43-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs outpointed the Blue Devils 16-12 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport Central squared off with January 28, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Bettendorf faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Davenport West on December 9 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
