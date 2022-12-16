Davenport Central gallops past Bettendorf 55-45

Davenport Central dumped Bettendorf 55-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.

The first quarter gave Davenport Central a 14-8 lead over Bettendorf.

The Blue Devils fought to a 30-18 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Davenport Central jumped to a 43-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Blue Devils 16-12 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.