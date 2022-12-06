Davenport Central sprints past Central DeWitt 69-56

Central DeWitt was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Davenport Central prevailed 69-56 at Central Dewitt High on December 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport Central faced off on February 15, 2022 at Davenport Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.