Davenport North escapes close call with Davenport Central 70-62

Davenport North broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Davenport Central 70-62 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 21.
The Wildcats registered a 34-20 advantage at half over the Blue Devils.
Davenport North withstood Davenport Central's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on January 7, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on January 11 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.