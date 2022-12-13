Davenport North imposes its will on Muscatine 77-44

Davenport North stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 77-44 win over Muscatine in Iowa boys basketball action on December 13.
In recent action on December 6, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine took on Iowa City on December 3 at Muscatine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.