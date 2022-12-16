Davenport North pockets slim win over Clinton 67-61

Davenport North topped Clinton 67-61 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Clinton, as it began with a 24-9 edge over Davenport North through the end of the first quarter.
The River Kings took a 37-26 lead over the Wildcats heading to the halftime locker room.
Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 54-47 lead over Clinton.
The River Kings outpointed the Wildcats 14-13 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Davenport North and Clinton squared off with February 12, 2022 at Davenport North High School last season. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on December 6, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Clinton took on Muscatine on December 9 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.