Davenport North rides to cruise-control win over Geneseo 74-35

Davenport North left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Geneseo 74-35 on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Davenport North and Geneseo faced off on December 18, 2021 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Geneseo took on Rock Island Alleman on December 9 at Rock Island Alleman High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

