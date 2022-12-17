Davenport North rides to cruise-control win over Geneseo 74-35

Davenport North left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Geneseo 74-35 on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Davenport North and Geneseo faced off on December 18, 2021 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Geneseo took on Rock Island Alleman on December 9 at Rock Island Alleman High School. Click here for a recap
