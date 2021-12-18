Davenport North rolls like thunder over Geneseo 69-33

Davenport North swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Geneseo 69-33 in Illinois boys basketball on December 18.
The Wildcats opened with a 21-12 advantage over the Maple Leafs through the first quarter.
The Wildcats registered a 44-16 advantage at intermission over the Maple Leafs.
The Wildcats stomped on to a 59-20 bulge over the Maple Leafs as the fourth quarter began.
Recently on December 10 , Geneseo squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
