Davenport North rolls like thunder over Geneseo 69-33
Davenport North swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Geneseo 69-33 in Illinois boys basketball on December 18.

The Wildcats opened with a 21-12 advantage over the Maple Leafs through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 44-16 advantage at intermission over the Maple Leafs.

The Wildcats stomped on to a 59-20 bulge over the Maple Leafs as the fourth quarter began.

Recently on December 10 , Geneseo squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

