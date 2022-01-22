Davenport North sprints past Davenport Assumption 63-48

Davenport North handed Davenport Assumption a tough 63-48 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 22.

Davenport North made the first move by forging an 18-13 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.

Davenport North's shooting moved to a 33-25 lead over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.

The Wildcats' power showed as they carried a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

