Davenport North sprints past Davenport Assumption 63-48

Davenport North handed Davenport Assumption a tough 63-48 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 22.
In recent action on January 11, Davenport North faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on January 17 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Davenport North made the first move by forging an 18-13 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.
Davenport North's shooting moved to a 33-25 lead over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.
The Wildcats' power showed as they carried a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
