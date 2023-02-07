Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Davenport North's performance in a 70-50 destruction of Central DeWitt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Davenport North opened with a 19-9 advantage over Central DeWitt through the first quarter.

The Wildcats' offense jumped in front for a 33-16 lead over the Sabers at halftime.

Davenport North and Central DeWitt each scored in the third quarter.

The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-15 stretch over the final quarter.

